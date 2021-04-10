Woman arrested for robbery at Limpopo mayor’s house

A stolen Toyota SUV was later found abandoned outside Lephalale. Six people arrived at Jack Maeko's gate and asked the guard to see him.

Portia Kgama, 34, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the attack on Lephalale Mayor Jack Maeko’s house in February.

The first suspect arrested for the attack, 38-year-old Mozambican national Joao Antonio Lucas, was denied bail and remained in custody.

Six people, including two women, arrived at Maeko’s gate in three vehicles and asked the guard to see the mayor, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe

They attacked the guard before he could respond and entered the yard. They then tied up family members and searched the house, before stealing a Toyota SUV, which was later found abandoned outside Lephalale.

One of the vehicles used in the robbery, a VW Polo, was confiscated when Lucas was arrested.

“The case against Portia Kgama was postponed to 15 April 2021 for bail application and for further police investigations,”Ngoepe said.

“A manhunt for the remaining five accomplices is still underway and anyone with information that can lead to their arrest, may contact Colonel Malesela Mogale at 071 479 2329, or the Crime Stop number 0860010111, or the nearest Police Station or MySAPSApp.” Kgama will join Lucas in court on 15 April.

Netwerk24/News24 Wire