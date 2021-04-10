No cash for more cemetery security, says Cape Town Metro

It is impossible to secure each grave, especially recently when the demand for burials was at its peak and drew heavy foot traffic daily.

The Cape Metro is not able to provide additional security at cemeteries, Cape Town councillor Zahid Badroodien has said.

Badroodien was responding to the vandalisation of gravesites at Klip Cemetery in Ottery.

“Vandalism at city cemeteries has been an ongoing challenge.”

He said that cemeteries are vast portions of land.

It is impossible to secure each grave, especially in recent months when the demand for burials was at its peak and drew heavy foot traffic daily through the cemeteries.

“There are two security guards on duty at Klip Cemetery at night, and there is perimeter fencing installed around the cemetery.

“Unfortunately, due to financial constraints, the City cannot afford to provide additional security guards,” said Badroodien.

The City’s Recreation and Parks Department is also in discussions with all role players, including the local police station, and City Law Enforcement, to work together to increase visibility in the day.

Badroodien encouraged the public to report cases of vandalism and theft to City Law Enforcement and the South African Police Services.

Access control was a measure put in place to comply with national regulations during more restrictive lockdown levels.

Klip Cemetery was consistently one of the three highest City burial facilities utilised by the public, frequently drawing large numbers of mourners for funerals at the peak of Covid-19 fatalities.

News24 Wire