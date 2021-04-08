Teacher accused of scalding toddler with hot water charged with attempted murder

Department spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said the crèche was not registered as an early childhood development centre.

The suspended teacher on Thursday appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

The child’s parents alleged that in January this year, the teacher used boiling water to clean their son after he soiled himself. The toddler suffered severe burns to his buttocks and legs. It is understood he is struggling to walk.

The Gauteng department of social development confirmed on Thursday it was investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Department spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said the crèche was not registered as an early childhood development (ECD) centre.

This means that the creche was in contravention of the Children’s Act.

“An investigation is under way by the department with the aim to discover whether the ECD falls in line with the norms and standards of the Children’s Act.

“Two officials have already conducted visits to the partial facility care and the home of the child concerned. What we have established so far is that the school has suspended the practitioner who was responsible for the child and there is also an investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS). The teacher was arrested and she is out on bail at the moment,” Ndwayana told Radio 702.

The case against the teacher was postponed to next Tuesday.

Thapelo Lekabe