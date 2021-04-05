WATCH: Suspects rob Cash Crusaders store in KZN

Crime 5.4.2021 02:27 pm

Suspects rob a Cash Crusaders store in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Screenshot

The suspects ran off with a number of unidentified valuables from the store located at the Bluff Shopping Centre in Durban.

A number of suspects fled the scene after robbing a Cash Crusaders store at the Bluff Shopping Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday morning.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV footage, saw the suspects – one of them was armed – entering the store around 11am before making off with a number of unidentified valuables.

“Four unknown males entered Cash Crusaders Bluff Towers. Two firearms were produced. And the glass cabinet was broken and cellphones were taken.

“The smoke alarm was activated and the suspects fled in a white polo [with] false plates and Ford ranger [with] no number plate,” provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Thembeka Mbhele, said in a statement.

The Citizen has reached out to the police for more information regarding the incident. The story will be updated.

