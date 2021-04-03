Vytjie Mentor’s son admitted to hospital after house robbery

Outspoken former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor’s son is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed in his face during a house robbery this week.

Mentor, who’s now a member of former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s new party, ActionSA, took to Facebook on Good Friday to share the devastating news.

She said her son was attacked in the early hours of Thursday morning by robbers who broke into her Cape Town home. The unidentified number of suspects apparently took his laptop, cell phone and even the food he was eating at the time.

“Last night (Thursday) at around 12 midnight he was affronted in my premises, robbed of his lap-top, cell phone and FOOD he was busy eating! He was stabbed in his face and eye in the process! [SIC],” she said.

At the time of the alleged robbery, Mentor said she was not home because she had left town to attend her sister’s funeral. She said her sister died by suicide.

“I left my son in Cape Town so that he could look after our dogs.”

She said her son managed to call for help after he pressed one of the emergency buttons in the house. A security response team then came to his rescue.

Mentor added that she was finding it difficult to cope with the assault on her son, saying “it is not raining for me, it is pouring.”

It was unclear how many robbers entered the house and if a criminal complainant was laid.

This story will be updated once we receive comment from Mentor.

