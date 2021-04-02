Strand shooting victim dies after being rushed to police station

A man died at Strand police station in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon after he was shot.

“According to information, the complainant and the deceased were driving when about six suspects approached them and started to shoot at them,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Rwexana added the incident occurred at around 16:30 on the corner of Fern and Daisy streets in Strand.

“The complainant drove to the police station in Strand where the medical personnel were called and indicated that the victim, aged 30, died due to his injuries.”

The police have opened a case of murder.

