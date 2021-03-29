WATCH: Cash-in-transit van bombed in Boksburg, police hunt suspects

Gauteng police are on the hunt for unknown number of suspects following a cash-in-transit heist on Monday morning in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

According to police, the suspects robbed security guards of an undisclosed amount of money after using explosives to blow open the armoured vehicle.

The cash vehicle was rammed off the road by a green Mercedes-Benz at 9.30am on Van Dyk Road in Boksburg near Reservoir Road.

“The suspects are said to have fled the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz and a black Audi,” the police said in a brief statement.

Two security guards sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

Police called on members of the public with information to call Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS App.

