Crime 28.3.2021 02:45 pm

Alleged ATM bomber arrested inside bank moments after attack

News24 Wire
Alleged ATM bomber arrested inside bank moments after attack

Police arrested a man inside a bank in Noupoort on Saturday, shortly after he allegedly bombed an ATM at the bank. Picture: iStock/ PaulFleet

Northern Cape police arrested a 27-year-old man inside a bank in Noupoort on Saturday, shortly after he allegedly bombed an ATM at the bank.

“The members found one suspect inside the bank before he could flee the scene”, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said.

Police didn’t recover any cash from the man.

He is expected to appear in the Noupoort Magistrate’s Court soon for business robbery and charges relating to the Explosives Act.

