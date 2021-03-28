Cape Union Mart exec murdered at private nature estate in WC

A woman has been murdered in her home in an apparent house robbery on a private nature reserve estate near Wolseley in the Western Cape.

The victim has been identified by Netwerk24 as 51-year-old Renée Jain.

An IT expert, Jain was Cape Union Mart’s enterprise application manager, who also served on the advisory council of the FEDISA fashion academy in Cape Town.

She was attacked in her house by three suspects at around 23:00 on Friday. Another home at the estate was also targeted, with the residents tied up during the robbery.

ALSO READ: Cops arrest three people, recovers stolen SUV in house robbery

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a … female are being investigated after she was killed in her residence on a farm estate in Wolseley,” said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traute.

“Three suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested.”

Jain leaves behind her husband, Raj, and mother Cathy Bruyns. Her only sibling, well-known Cape Town florist and stylist Nicci Rossouw, died from cancer in 2010.

Their father, Andre Rossouw, the former editor of the magazine Sarie and assistant editor of Huisgenoot, has also died.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.