Pastor gets life for rape, assault and calling person a witch

The high court in Polokwane has sentenced 58-year-old pastor James Devine Thubakgale to life imprisonment for rape, common assault and calling a person a witch

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment plus 10 years on two counts of rape, common assault and four months for calling a person a witch.

Thubakgale is already serving two life terms for rape of two minor girls and other incidents in 2011 and 2012. He was sentenced on 30 September 2020 for these offences.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhagi, Thubakgale of Devine Deliverance Church in Seshego, Polokwane, presented himself to his congregants as a powerful man of God who was able to heal the sick and cast out the devil. He claimed he had been sent to this world to save them.

He demanded to be called a judge as he was going to be a judge with God on judgment day. He instructed congregants to bring all their money and even their retirement savings to church, Dzhagi said.

“The congregants respected and obeyed his orders as they believed he was part of the holy trinity and was closest to God. Whatever he wanted they would do for him.”

According to Malabi-Dzhagi, the pastor:

Targeted young girls under 16 years of age and promised them marriage. He told them it was God himself who wanted them to marry him.

Raped the girls in his motor vehicles, at a lodge and also in their rooms which he was responsible for renting.

Induced fear in his victims and told them that if they refused to marry him or sleep with him, God would punish them for disobedience and there would be death and sickness in their families.

He assaulted them in full view of other fellow congregants. All this happened from 2010 to 2017.

While most of his victims obeyed him, those who defied him were scolded and called witches who were possessed by evil spirits.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

