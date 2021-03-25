DNA backlog piles up in GP

State laboratories continue to experience a growing backlog of DNA cases waiting to be processing.

Gauteng alone has more than 113,000 unprocessed DNA tests and more than 9,000 cases of ballistics reports according to DA shadow MEC for community safety Michael Shackleton.

The Department of Police told Parliament it had engaged with the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) to find a workable solution to address the backlogs.

Parliament heard that a new internal system had been developed by Sita and will come into effect on 6 April.

According to Shackleton, Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko said in her reply in the provincial legislature she had no idea when the backlog would be cleared.

“According to Mazibuko, these backlogs are a result of a shortage of consumables while six provinces are being serviced by one laboratory,” Shackleton said.

“Mazibuko clearly has very little compassion for the victims whose right to justice is being delayed as a result of these backlogs.”

He said the DNA and ballistics tests backlog of this proportion delayed prosecutions and could possibly lead to cases being struck off the roll due to a lack of evidence.

“Instead of giving heartless responses to pertinent questions in the GPL, the MEC must get off her high horse and start working to bring justice to the victims,” said Shackleton.

Chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on police Tina Joemat Pettersson said she was confident the dysfunction at the National Forensic Science Laboratory wouldnsoon be resolved following a presentation by the ministry of police to the committee.

“The committee is satisfied there is a commitment to establishing a conducive working relationship between the Saps and Sita, which will ensure collaboration in developing an alternative solution to the PCEM system,” said Pettersson.

