Alleged Alexandra cop killer hands himself over to police

Sergeant Moshela Mokgoba was shot dead while on duty in Alexandra on Tuesday night.

Sergeant Moshela Mokgoba’s alleged killer has handed himself over to the Johannesburg Police Station.

“The 52-year-old suspect sensed the net was closing in on him forcing him to hand himself over to police.

“He will appear in court soon on charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a municipal area,” the South African Police Service (Saps) said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Mokgoba was shot dead while on duty in Alexandra on Tuesday night.

“It is reported that the officer and colleagues were following a suspicious vehicle.

There was a traffic jam on Third Street near Pan African Mall, so he and a colleague proceeded to approach the vehicle on foot. Shots were fired from that vehicle and the member was declared dead on the scene,” Colonel Brenda Muridili said earlier on Tuesday.

“Police officers at the station are also being afforded counselling by our employee health and wellness,” said Muridili.

Gauteng police had instituted a 72-hour activation plan and mobilised all the resources needed to investigate the incident.

Compiled by Neo Thale. Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

