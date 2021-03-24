Murdered ex-cop’s skeletal remains returned

The skeletal remains reported to have gone missing last week from the government mortuary in Standerton, Mpumalanga, have been found, says Saps Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

The bones, which are subject to a police investigation into the murder of former police captain Johannes Engelbrecht, 62, were found on Tuesday afternoon in Newcastle.

According to Hlathi, police were informed by their counterparts in the Department of Health the bones were mistakenly collected together with two corpses scheduled to be taken to Newcastle.

The officials alerted their colleagues in Standerton as soon as they realised the error. As a result, it has now been established that the bones were never stolen.

The investigation into the murder of Engelbrecht continues.

“According to reports, Engelbrecht was reported missing by his family in October 2020. Police launched a search for him without any success until on Friday, 12 March 2021, when 26-year-old Sanele Msimang handed himself over to the Harrismith police station in the Free State province.

“Msimang informed the police that he killed his employer, Engelbrecht, in Standerton last year and buried his remains in a shallow grave. He was then detained at Harrismith police station and arrangements were made that he be brought to Standerton to face charges.

“On Monday, 15 March 2021, Msimang arrived at Standerton police station and cooperated positively in all aspects of the investigation, including pointing out where he buried the remains of his employer which were exhumed and taken to the state mortuary for further investigation,” Hlathi said.

A murder case was opened and Msimang was charged and appeared in the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

His bail application will be heard today.

