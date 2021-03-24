Policer officer shot dead in Alexander

A SAPS officer who was shot dead while on duty in Alexander on Tuesday night has been identified as Sergeant Moshela Mokgoba.

According to Colonel Brenda Muridili, Gauteng police have already instituted a 72-hour activation plan and mobilised all the resources needed to investigate the incident.

“It is reported that the officer and colleagues were following a suspicious vehicle. There was a traffic jam on Third Street near Pan African Mall, so he and a colleague proceeded to approach the vehicle on foot. Shots were fired from that vehicle and the member was declared dead on the scene,” Muridili said .

The suspect, who is known to the police, is being tracked.

“The national police commissioner has been assured by the provincial police they are affording the family of the deceased member all the support they need during this time of bereavement.

“Police officers at the station are also being afforded counselling by our employee health and wellness,” said Muridili.

In a separate incident, the provincial police commissioner of Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane, has ordered an investigation after a police official was robbed of her official firearm last week.

According Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the female sergeant had just dropped her colleague off as they were changing shifts.

“On her way to the police station she noticed a group of people standing outside a local tavern. She stopped to find out what was going on, speaking to patrons who were with the son of one of her colleagues.

“While speaking to one of the patrons, the 22-year-old suspect known to her as the son of her colleague who is a police official at Tweeling, opened the vehicle door and without saying anything grabbed her service pistol from the holster.

“He started firing some shots randomly in the air and the officer realised she would need back up. She drove away while contacting neighbouring stations for backup. The backup arrived and a search was launched.”

The suspect was found at his friend’s house wearing a brand new police bulletproof vest. The pistol was found hidden in a bucket.

The man was arrested for robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a municipal build up area and possession of stolen state property.

The man appeared in the Tweeling Magistrate’s Court where he was denied bail. He will appear again next month.

