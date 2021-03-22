Couple arrested for allegedly selling drugs to 12-year-old child

A 26-year-old man and his 24-year-old wife have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs to a 12-year-old child in Clocolan, Free State, on Sunday.

According Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, two off-duty members from Clocolan police station received information about drug dealers who sold drugs to a 12-year-old child.

“The parent and the members responded swiftly and followed the information to Extension 6 in Hlohlolwane, Clocolan. The members searched the house and found dagga weighing 10 kg and 27 drug tablets called skanka and ndanda, all valued at R16,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Makhele.

The couple was arrested for dealing in drugs and will appear before the Clocolan Magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

In a separate incident in Taung, a 19-year-old man was killed, allegedly by his 17-year-old brother in Matolong Village outside on Saturday.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, the victim and the suspect who are brothers, visited a local tavern on Friday in the evening and came back home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“It is alleged that a fight ensued between the two brothers, because of money that they were supposed to be shared amongst themselves. It is further alleged that the parents tried to stop the fight, but the two brothers left the house and continued with their fight on the streets.

“Allegations further state that the two brothers fell on the ground and the 19-year-old was found with a stab wound on the stomach, he died at the scene. The 17-year-old is currently under parental care and was dealt with according to the Child Justice Act 75 of 2008,” said Funani.

Investigation into the matter continues.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and asked community members to solve their differences in a harmonious way and not result to violence.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

