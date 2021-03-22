Reward offered after two ambulances petrol-bombed (videos)

A criminal act has cost Best Care Emergency Medical Service (EMS) two ambulances, after they were petrol-bombed on Friday night.

Video footage of the incident was shared on the EMS’ Facebook page on Saturday.

One of the company’s posts revealed the perpetrators were thought to have been travelling in a white Renault Clio.

“The white Renault Clio was travelling in Mountain View. The vehicle was spotted at 20h26 in Van Rensburg Street, making a U-turn after the attack, and 20h29 in Denyssen Avenue, travelling west,” one of their posts read.

Best Care has now offered a cash reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

ALSO READ: Help us against attacks, ambulance crews plead with govt



In the video footage shared to their page, two men can be seen walking gingerly towards Best Care’s premises.

The men pause to peer over the fence, before taking turns to light incendiary devices, and throw them over the wall.

They are then recorded making a run for it.

However, another post shared by the EMS company alludes to the attack having been more sinister than a random criminal incident.

Spokesperson Xander Loubser said he had met with the president of an unnamed biker’s club earlier in March. The man said he was tasked to “sabotage Best Care and Ambu-Link EMS for a period of 12 months”, allegedly by another emergency service.

Loubser asked the man to accompany him to the police station, which he allegedly refused. Loubser went to police regardless and made an official statement, the post read.

Best Care Emergency Medical Service would like to make the following known to the public: On 2021-03-08 Xander Loubser… Posted by Best Care Emergency Medical Service on Saturday, March 20, 2021

Security has since been upped at Best Care’s offices to prevent another attack. Investigations are continuing, the company said.

Police said they were not aware of the incident.

TimesLive reported that Loubser said Best Care was working with private investigators to find out who committed the crimes.

Requests for comment from Best Care have not yet been responded to.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.