Western Cape farmer arrested for alleged possession of child porn

An Overberg farmer and father has appeared in court for the alleged possession of child pornography.

The 48-year-old man appeared in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was granted bail of R2 000 under strict conditions. He was arrested on a farm in the Overberg district just outside Swellendam, said police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie.

The man was arrested during a joint operation by local police and officers from the US Department of Homeland Security at the US Embassy.

“[Homeland Security] executed a search warrant following intelligence obtained that the suspect frequented an American chat room where participants share explicit sexual talks and footage of minors,” Pojie said.

The officers searched the man’s home and confiscated electronic equipment, including cellphones and tablets. The electronic devices will be sent for analysis.

His bail conditions include that he does not have any contact with minors, with the exception of his own children. He is also not allowed to visit any websites, including pornographic websites.

The case has been postponed to 13 May.

