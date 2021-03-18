 
 
Cops accused of letting Eldorado Park vigilante murder squad walk free

Crime 18 mins ago

The vigilante group allegedly tortured and murdered men they suspected of being behind a spate of burglaries, in the crime-riddled area.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
18 Mar 2021
07:42:15 PM
The South African Police Service (Saps) in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, has been accused of letting several vigilante accomplices in a double murder and kidnapping case walk free. This follows the police’s announcement that a third and final suspect in the matter had been arrested and made his first appearance at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The case emanates from the grizzly murder of two men and the alleged attempted murder of a third victim who survived a night of kidnapping and torture earlier this month. The men were 28 and 29 years old while the survivor was 21. The...

