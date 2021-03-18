More warders ‘in trouble after prison sex tape’

The investigation against an inmate and a prison warden who recorded themselves during sexual intercourse in an office at Ncome prison in KwaZulu-Natal will go beyond the two perpetrators.

The Department of Correctional Service spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo told The Citizen that as the standard practice, the investigation will look beyond the two people involved.

Asked if there were suspicions of third parties, Nxumalo said that there needed to be an understanding of the full scale of the incident if there were more role players.

“At this moment it would be dangerous to make speculations, but again as standard practice, the department will also be investigating if this is an isolated incident or if there are more parties involved,” said Nxumalo.

He also confirmed that the department will conduct a search throughout the prison.

Disciplinary actions have already been taken against the warden who is already on suspension following the incident and as the department continues with investigations.

“Sexual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials,” the department said in a statement.

“Correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated.”

