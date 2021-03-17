Ipid investigates after student allegedly shot by cops in Braamfontein

The Independent Police Investigative Directive (Ipid) is investigating a case of attempted murder after a 20-year-old student was allegedly shot and wounded by police in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed on Wednesday is successfully traced the student on Tuesday.

A case of attempted murder was registered at the Hillbrow police station after she was interviewed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the student was shot in her leg on Monday but the incident did not happen where student protests were taking place, as widely reported.

“The student alleged that on 15 March 2021 she and her male friend were picked up by police who were travelling in a marked police vehicle and when they were being dropped off near the Braamfontein Cemetery, an altercation ensued between herself and a police officer. She further alleged she was then forced out of the police vehicle and subsequently shot in her leg,” Naidoo said in a statement.

He said the police officers were yet to be identified.

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole said the matter was being viewed very seriously by the SAPS and he had also sanctioned a departmental investigation.

“The management of SAPS would like to reiterate its position that members of SAPS are always encouraged to conduct themselves in a professional manner and to execute their duties within the boundaries of the law.

“Should any of our members exceed the boundaries of the law in any situation, then such members will be required to account for their actions both criminally as well as departmentally,” Naidoo said.

