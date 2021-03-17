Police investigate after Free State mother and three children die

A mother, together with her three children, mysteriously died on 14 March 2021 This after poison had been used for pest controlling in their house to get rid of cockroaches.

The incident took place at their home in Selosesha Extension Three, Thaba Nchu. It is alleged that the deceased mother had sprayed pest control poison inside her home the previous day to get rid of cockroaches and then left together with her children to allow the poison to work.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, said after allowing the “poison to work inside the house” the mother and her children went to bed.

“On Sunday 14 March 2021 the family started to experience medical complications and an ambulance was called. They were referred to the Thaba Nchu hospital,” said Makhele.

ALSO READ: Mom distraught at photos of dead daughter at crash scene

The mother, 32-year-old Oregolele Mochudi, together with her two boys, two-year-old Andile Mochudi and seven-year-old Nathi Mochudi died at the hospital.

Her other two children, the 12-year-old Omphile and 13-year-old Gontse were referred to various hospitals in Bloemfontein.

Omphile later died while Gontse is still hospital.

According to Makhele, the family’s uncle, who also went to the house during the day, was also admitted to a local hospital. A case of inquest has been registered for further investigation.

The Provincial Commissioner of Free State, Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, sent her deepest condolences to the Mochudi family and pleaded with the community to use South African Bureau of Standards-approved products as per instructions written on package labels when trying to combat household insects.

This article was republished from Bloemfontein Courant with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.