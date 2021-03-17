Official who allegedly had sex with inmate identified 

The department of correctional services has launched an investigation following a video of a prison official having sex with an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

In videos that have been circulating on social media, the official, in her uniform, can be seen allegedly engaging in sexual activities with the inmate, while a spectator takes a video.

The video has now made its way to the the public domain, landing the official in hot water.

“A video with flustering scenes of alleged sexual activity between an official and an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centre, KZN, has left the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) appalled, embarrassed and gutted.

“Sexual activities between inmates and Correctional Officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials.

“Correctional Officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated.

“The official involved has been identified and she will be subjected to a disciplinary process with immediate effect. Disciplinary measures have also been instituted against the inmate,” said the department in a statement.

The department has appealed to those in possession of the video to refrain from sharing it.

Meanwhile, South Africans have taken to social media to voice their opinion on the matter, with some condemning the official for putting her job on the line over sex.

“Looking at this Prisoner situation one thing came to mind – some South Africans do not care about HIV/AIDS. No protection yet I doubt they knew the HIV status,” said Thokozani Nala, while @Mazax Michael said: “The prisoner turned the tables in 2seconds when he took the keys and became the warder.”

