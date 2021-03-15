Body parts found in plastic bags in Rivonia

The gruesome discovery of body parts in plastic bags during a clean-up involving residents and City Parks in an area close to the Braamfontein Spruit in Rivonia on 20 February has concerned residents.

Sandton police spokesperson, Captain Bheki Xulu said the discovery near Cheetah Lane and 12th Avenue was concerning.

“Police members attended to the crime scene. On arrival, they found human body parts in plastic bags and decomposed.”

Morne van Niekerk of Securezza noted that the grass where the discovery was made was quite high.

“City Parks was in the process of cutting the grass, exposing the bags. The head [of the body] was separate and I distinctly remember the foul smell. The ambulance and police were called and the scene was cordoned off,” said Van Niekerk.

He added that the long grass in the area did create an opportunity for a crime such as this to take place.

Ward 115 councillor Chris Santana said he had been stressing the importance of the upkeep of the grass. It had, however, been tough due to the lockdown levels and restrictions.

“I have been pushing to get the grass cut down to size and this discovery was made while it was eventually being done. Working together does bear greater results. I hope this is resolved soon,” he added.

Xulu said a murder case had been opened for investigation and police were still waiting for the pathology report.

“We appeal to the members of the community to come forward with information to assist with the investigation in this regard.”

This article was republished from Sandton Chronicle with permission

