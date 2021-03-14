Cops arrest three people, recovers stolen SUV in house robbery

A team of police and private security officers arrested three people who allegedly stole a luxury SUV during a house robbery in Bedfordview, Gauteng.

On Saturday, officers noticed a white Toyota Yaris escorting the stolen Porsche Cayenne in Alberton and pounced on the occupants.

“An attempt to stop the two vehicles was made using flashing blue lights and blaring sirens. The Porsche, driven by a 43-year-old suspect, turned on St. Austell Street, stopped in the parking area by the Apple Tree shopping mall.

“As the driver made an attempt to run on foot, with a 9mm firearm and live rounds in his hand, he was cornered by the police and handcuffed,” Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said.

Police chased after the Toyota, which had two occupants. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Hyundai SUV and a delivery vehicle before it overturned and rolled, Mokheseng added.

On inspection at the scene, police discovered that the Toyota was fitted with false number plates. The two occupants, aged 42 and 33, were arrested.

“The two from the Toyota were found with a 9mm firearm and live rounds. They had sustained slight injuries and were treated by paramedics on site.

“The Toyota, which was fitted with false number plates, was found to be rented at a well-known car rental company,” Mokheseng said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of robbery and vehicle theft.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.