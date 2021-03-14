Crime 14.3.2021 11:37 am

Nurse among two arrested for allegedly assaulting 12-year-old girl

New24 Wire
Nurse among two arrested for allegedly assaulting 12-year-old girl

Picture: iStock/ CreativaImages

The two have appeared in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate’s Court and are both out on bail.

A nurse from Mbombela and his mother have been charged with the “brutal” assault of a 12-year-old girl they claimed was “being disrespectful”.

Siphosethu Sean Nkuna, 30, a nurse, allegedly beat the girl last weekend while his 52-year-old mother Beauty Mercy Nkosi pinned her down, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Saturday.

“Pictures of the girl with bruises on her face have been widely circulated on social media.

“Siphosethu, a local nurse, claimed that he was disrespected by the girl, hence the assault. Nkosi is said to have pinned the girl down during the incident.

“Nkuna claimed he was teaching her a lesson for being disrespectful, but according to the law, this amounts to assault as no one has the right to inflict physical pain on a child,” Hlathi said.

He said the girl flagged down a police vehicle patrolling the area on Monday and told officers about her ordeal.

She was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Police registered a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm on her behalf and arrested the mother and son.

Hlathi said the two have appeared in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate’s Court and are both out on bail.

They were expected to appear in court again on 15 April.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Woman assaulted as suspects ransack farm home in Pretoria 25.2.2021
Crime stats: 12,218 raped in October-December as murders, sexual assaults spike 19.2.2021
Free State police officers under investigation for assaulting blind woman 16.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Week in wheels: Urban cruiser arrives, Everest gets sporty, Porsche sets record

General King Goodwill Zwelithini passes on

Covid-19 ‘Extreme worry’ that Easter, Ramadan could lead to another wave

Politics Magashule to students: Free higher education is ANC policy

Celebs & viral ‘We’re very much not a racist family’ -Prince William responds


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition