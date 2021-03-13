Man arrested for stealing computers from North West school

Police in the North West arrested a 32-year-old man after he was caught red-handed stealing computers and other equipment at a local high school.

According to North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, the man was arrested at Resolofetse Secondary School at Ikageng in Potchefstroom following a tip-off from the community.

The man, Daniel Junior Cavele, and his accomplices were found, just after 02:00 on Wednesday, allegedly loading 23 computer screens and boxes, and a projector and speakers worth R275 000 into their vehicle.

Cavele, 32, appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court.

The police are on the hunt for his accomplices.

Myburgh told News24 that school break-ins and thefts were a big problem in the province.

“We have a lot of school break-ins and vandalism in areas like Brits. We just want to commend the community for contacting us about this case.

“The truth is, we will never be able to catch these people if the communities don’t work with us.”

Myburgh said Cavele was one of the 1 770 suspects arrested for various offences over the last two weeks.

The majority of the arrests were liquor-related crimes, for which 345 arrests were made, and 207 arrests for drug-related crimes.

Police managed to confiscate 223 340 counterfeit cigarettes, 33 dagga plants, three grams of cocaine, 121 mandrax tablets, 489 grams of mandrax powder, 245 grams of CAT and 182 grams of nyaope.

Police also seized 3 175 litres of liquor and alcohol concoctions, 69 computer appliances and 37 explosive devices.

There were also 24 arrests for rape, 15 for murder and 244 for assault with intent do grievous bodily harm, Myburgh said.

“The successes were achieved during operations and day-to-day activities throughout the province.

“The activities included roadblocks, patrols, stop-and-searches, and tracing of wanted suspects by various units and police stations within the North West,” Myburgh said.

News24

