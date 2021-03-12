Crime 12.3.2021 12:39 pm

Mourner’s car stolen during funeral service in Brakpan

Brakpan Herald
Mourner’s car stolen during funeral service in Brakpan

Picture: iStock/ djedzura

Upon discovering her car was no longer where she parked it, the woman reportedly ran into the church screaming ‘my car has been stolen’.

A sombre day turned even more dismal for a mourner at a funeral in Brakpan on Saturday when her car was stolen.

According to information received from Brakpan police, the woman’s red Renault Sandero was stolen between 11am and 12.25pm during a funeral service at the NG Kerk Brakpan-Wes along Paul Kruger Avenue in Dalview.

Upon discovering her car was no longer where she parked it, the woman reportedly ran into the church screaming “my car has been stolen”.

ALSO READ: Pretoria car theft victims scammed by fake police

While the car was fitted with a tracker, it was soon disabled by the thieves.

The culprits also made off with valuables left inside the vehicle, which included a laptop, a tablet and cosmetics.

This article was republished from Brakpan Herald with permission 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seven new VBS looting suspects released on bail 12.3.2021
WATCH: Four intruders steal motorcycle in Roodepoort 2.3.2021
Two bogus technicians run off with transformer worth R600K 5.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General King Goodwill Zwelithini passes on

Covid-19 ‘Extreme worry’ that Easter, Ramadan could lead to another wave

Politics Magashule to students: Free higher education is ANC policy

Celebs & viral ‘We’re very much not a racist family’ -Prince William responds

World Toilet roll heist gang lands in the can


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition