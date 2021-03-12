Mourner’s car stolen during funeral service in Brakpan

A sombre day turned even more dismal for a mourner at a funeral in Brakpan on Saturday when her car was stolen.

According to information received from Brakpan police, the woman’s red Renault Sandero was stolen between 11am and 12.25pm during a funeral service at the NG Kerk Brakpan-Wes along Paul Kruger Avenue in Dalview.

Upon discovering her car was no longer where she parked it, the woman reportedly ran into the church screaming “my car has been stolen”.

While the car was fitted with a tracker, it was soon disabled by the thieves.

The culprits also made off with valuables left inside the vehicle, which included a laptop, a tablet and cosmetics.

