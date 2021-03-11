Dog poisoning on the rise in Randfontein

Crime might have gone down but there has been an increase in dog poisonings in Randfontein and Krugersdorp, says security company Mapogo.

Mapogo A Mathamaga Security in Randfontein released its latest crime report for the period Thursday, 4 to Friday, 5 March.

Herman Coetzee, Operations Manager at Mapogo, said only three incidents were recorded for their client base – all were housebreaking and theft related, with two incidents having occurred in the Randfontein CBD and one in Hectorton.

He added that crime has gone down compared to the previous two weeks. They did, however, notice an increase in break-ins in the Randfontein CBD area.

We have deployed additional manpower and resources to these areas,” said Coetzee.

He added that there was a large increase in dog poisonings in Randfontein as well as in Krugersdorp, and urged residents to ensure that their dogs are safe at night. Should they suspect any foul play, dog owners should contact their vet immediately.

This article was republished from Randfontein Herald with permission

