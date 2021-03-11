Man killed in Pretoria bar fight

A man who was assaulted in a fight at the Rhino Inn pub in the Moot in the early hours of Sunday 28 February later died of his injuries in hospital.

According to police, the fight broke at around 02:00 at the Rhino Inn Pub in Waverley.

Villieria police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin said the victim was hit on the ear from behind by one of his assailants.

“He fell to the floor and another suspect further assaulted him,” Austin said.

Both assailants were arrested on Wednesday 3 March.

“They are still in police custody and will appear in court on Thursday 18 March for bail application.”

No further details were made available on the incident.

Rhino Inn declined to comment.

This article was republished from Rekord with permission

