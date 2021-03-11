Crime 11.3.2021 12:22 pm

Man killed in Pretoria bar fight

Carli Koch
Man killed in Pretoria bar fight

Police said the fight broke out at around 02:00 at the Rhino Inn Pub in Waverley. Picture: Facebook

Both assailants were arrested on Wednesday 3 March.

A man who was assaulted in a fight at the Rhino Inn pub in the Moot in the early hours of Sunday 28 February later died of his injuries in hospital.

According to police, the fight broke at around 02:00 at the Rhino Inn Pub in Waverley.

Villieria police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin said the victim was hit on the ear from behind by one of his assailants.

“He fell to the floor and another suspect further assaulted him,” Austin said.

ALSO READ: Two police officials killed in Western Cape as shooting escalates in Mitchells Plain

Both assailants were arrested on Wednesday 3 March.

“They are still in police custody and will appear in court on Thursday 18 March for bail application.”

No further details were made available on the incident.

Rhino Inn declined to comment.

This article was republished from Rekord with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Uni had ‘no control’ over police action, says Wits VC

State Capture Transnet ‘forgot’ to get approval for R15.6bn locomotive price increase

State Capture Transnet could’ve saved on locomotives from Mitsui, Zondo hears

Crime DNA backlog ‘absolutely not acceptable’, says Cele

Business News Elon Musk makes R383 billion in a day


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition