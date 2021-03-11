Former cop gets 15 years for shooting KwaZulu-Natal motorist

A former police officer has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal man more than two years ago.

Mxolisi Donda was handed the sentence in the Pongolo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon for shooting a man during an altercation in KwaZulu-Natal in 2018.

“The officer was charged with murder following an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), which found that on 1 December 2018 the police officer was on his way home in a state vehicle,” IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.

As the vehicle exited the N2 freeway, another vehicle was parked in the road, causing an obstruction.

“The deceased was standing next to that vehicle. An argument ensued and they got into a brawl which led to the deceased delivering a blow to the accused and he fell on his back. The accused went to the state vehicle (and) came back with a firearm. The deceased tried to run away but the accused shot him,” Cola said.

The officer fired two shots, with the second fatally wounding the victim.

Donda was dismissed by the South African Police Service on 6 May 2019.

He was convicted in the same court in January.

“IPID is pleased with the harsh punishment meted out to the police officer for shooting and killing a civilian. The directorate further hopes that this harsh sentence sends a strong message that officers of the law are not above the law and they have an obligation to conduct themselves within the principles of the Constitution,” Cola said.

