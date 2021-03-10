The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has dispatched four investigators to Braamfontein following the death of one person, allegedly shot dead by police during a Wits student protest on Wednesday.

It still remains unclear if the deceased was a student at Wits or just a bystander caught in the crossfire between police and protesting students.

According to Netcare 911 the deceased had just come out of a doctor’s practice when police fired rubber bullets to disperse the protesting students.

A civilian has been shot dead by the police in the current demonstration that are happening. Students continue to get arrested and brutalised! #Witsasinamali #witsprotest

“The man was struck twice and succumbed to his injuries,” said Betcare’s Shawn Herbst.

According to eyewitnesses who work at My Clinic in Braamfontein, where the man had been in consultation, the police allegedly “shot the person twice at close range and then jumped over his body and fled the scene”.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola confirmed Ipid was now handling the matter.

“The directorate has dispatched four investigation officers to probe the allegations.”

“The team will cordon the crime scene and conduct an investigation including locating people with video footage, identify eyewitnesses and so on. Ipid will ensure the body is protected and carried safely to the mortuary. If this incident is within the mandate of Ipid, the normal investigation process will unfold,” said Cola.

She said when the preliminary investigation is finalised later on Wednesday, Ipid would provide more details.

The EFF condemned the killing in a statement.

“The reported murder of a civilian is a tragic occurrence that is a result of drawn-out brutality against students who have the noble demand of education,” reads the statement.

This is a developing story.

