Gauteng teen rape victim allegedly shoots, kills attacker

Police are investigating allegations that a West Rand teenager shot and killed a man who raped her.

West Rand District police spokesperson Captain Eddie Boboko said an unknown man took the 15-year-old girl to an open field in Wedela at gunpoint at about 21:15 on Saturday.

The man then instructed the girl to undress herself and proceeded to rape her, it is alleged.

“While the suspect was busy raping her, she fought back and managed to get hold of the firearm and shot the suspect on the upper body,” Boboko added.

The girl dropped the firearm and ran home. She reported the incident to her mother.

The police were contacted on Sunday and the girl pointed out the crime scene.

“The deceased suspect was found at the scene and the firearm was missing. Police launched a search for the firearm but … it was not found during the search by K9 [Unit] members,” said Boboko.

A rape case was opened and an inquest is being investigated, Boboko added.

The girl will undergo counselling.

Anyone who has information on the missing firearm can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Wedela police on 071 675 7180.

