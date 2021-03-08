 
 
Worsening DNA-testing backlog allowing criminals to walk free

Crime 3 mins ago

The chaos at the Forensic Science Lab means no DNA tests were conducted for two months, and scores of rapists could walk free because of it.

Sipho Mabena
08 Mar 2021
04:50:05 AM
Worsening DNA-testing backlog allowing criminals to walk free

Picture: iStock

Revelations that up to eight million pieces of forensic evidence have been lost by the police, with the Forensic Science Laboratory having a backlog of 172 787 DNA tests – including for rape cases – has left activists and experts shocked. Weekend media reports indicated that eight million pieces of forensic evidence have been lost by the police due to a dodgy IT contract. The IT facility storing crucial evidence records, including DNA samples and crucial pieces of evidence used in gender-based violence cases, has seemingly gone offline. Also Read: SAPS fail to account to parliament on DNA testing backlog No...

