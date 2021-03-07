Police on the hunt for Mpumalanga cop’s killers

Mpumalanga police are searching for the killers of Sergeant Dominic Monana, who was gunned down in Bushbuckridge on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Sunday: “The search is under way. There’s no new information on the case yet.”

Monana was off duty when he was shot. At the time, he and a woman were driving in his vehicle.

Hlathi said four armed suspects, who were in disguise, approached Monana and the woman.

“As he opened his car window, the suspects pointed firearms at him and demanded his firearm and cellphones. These ruthless assailants are said to have then fired several shots at Sergeant Monana. They then pulled him and his friend out of the car, took his state firearm and two cellphones, before fleeing the scene in his vehicle,” Hlathi added.

Monana died instantly but the woman was not physically hurt.

A 72-hour activation plan was implemented to track down the suspects. Monana’s vehicle was later recovered in Violet Bank, near Bushbuckridge.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma conveyed his condolences to Monana’s family.

“I am confident that the prompt implementation of the 72-hour activation plan, which includes experts from various environments in the police, will surely yield positive results and ensure that the suspects are put behind bars,” he said.

The 43-year-old sergeant was stationed at the Calcutta police station.

