Two bodies found wrapped in plastic in Eldorado Park house

Police have arrested two people after discovering the bodies of two men at a house in East Road, Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

A manhunt is under way for two more suspects.

“It is reported that police, on Friday, arrived at the house and found two bodies in one room, badly assaulted and wrapped [in] plastic. Both their hands and feet were tied with wire. The deceased have since been identified by their next of kin. However, police, at this stage, are not at liberty to disclose their identities,” Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

Peters said the deceased, aged 27 and 26, and a third person were last seen on Thursday.

Police suspect that a body found at the Klipspruit West Cemetery is that of the third person.

“Investigators will therefore establish whether the two crime scenes are connected,” Peters added.

Anyone who has information that can assist investigators can call Klitptown police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

