Crime 6.3.2021 06:42 pm

Two bodies found wrapped in plastic in Eldorado Park house

News24 Wire
Two bodies found wrapped in plastic in Eldorado Park house

Picture: iStock

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder, while a manhunt is under way for two more suspects.

Police have arrested two people after discovering the bodies of two men at a house in East Road, Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

A manhunt is under way for two more suspects.

“It is reported that police, on Friday, arrived at the house and found two bodies in one room, badly assaulted and wrapped [in] plastic. Both their hands and feet were tied with wire. The deceased have since been identified by their next of kin. However, police, at this stage, are not at liberty to disclose their identities,” Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

Peters said the deceased, aged 27 and 26, and a third person were last seen on Thursday.

Police suspect that a body found at the Klipspruit West Cemetery is that of the third person.

“Investigators will therefore establish whether the two crime scenes are connected,” Peters added.

Anyone who has information that can assist investigators can call Klitptown police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Reason for businessman killing his wife and father plague judge 5.3.2021
Man confesses to girlfriend’s murder 20 years later after ‘being haunted by her spirit’ 5.3.2021
There are rats in South Africa’s kitchen, what are we gonna do? 4.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Driving impressions Why Golf GTI should take note of BMW hot hatch

Parliament Woman’s gun licence application ‘rejected’ for wearing head scarf

Politics DA accuse EFF and ANC of race-baiting in eNCA’s Lindsay Dentlinger saga

Covid-19 Closing Nasrec field hospital before third wave ‘short-sighted’

Covid-19 365 days of Covid-19: Death, corruption and the future of the SA


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition