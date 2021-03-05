Marizka Coetzer
5 Mar 2021
Poached, injured pangolin saved in Kyalami

A sting operation lead by the Hawks’ wildlife trafficking team resulted in the arrest of six suspects.

Six suspects suspected of being part of a pangolin poaching syndicate will appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court today after they were caught red-handed with a captured animal earlier this week. On Wednesday, a sting operation lead by the Hawks’ wildlife trafficking team and the Pretoria-based national intervention unit, along with Pangolin Africa, which is attached to the University of Pretoria, and Midrand detectives resulted in the arrest of six suspects at Kyalami Corner. Professor Ray Jansen, the founder of Pangolin Africa, said this was the fourth pangolin bust this year. “The first was in Kempton Park at beginning of...

