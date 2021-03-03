Man strangles girlfriend over a cellphone

An argument between a couple over a cellphone turned violent and led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

Captain Solomon Sibiya, Kagiso Police spokesperson said in a statement that the Swaneville man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly assaulted and repeatedly strangled his girlfriend in an isolated spot late at night, following an argument over a cellphone.

The victim told police that at about 11pm on 27 February she went to collect her phone from her boyfriend who was at a tavern in Swaneville.

He reportedly refused to give back the phone, and instead assaulted the woman until his friends intervened and stopped him.

The couple then allegedly left the tavern together and drove to Munsieville to drop off the woman’s friend.

He then drove to a particular spot behind a local sports stadium where he parked his vehicle and started to strangle the woman until she allegedly was unconscious,” said Sibiya.

He continued to assault his girlfriend but when he realised that there were passers-by he got into the car and drove to another street in the area. He again parked the car and strangled the woman again, until she lost consciousness.

He later drove to his girlfriend’s home where they decided to sleep. Once he had passed out the victim managed to sneak out and go to the police station to lay a complaint.

“Kagiso Police responded swiftly and arrested the suspect.”

A case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and domestic violence has been opened.

“Attacking and assaulting defenceless women rather than protecting them is unacceptable. It is a punishable offence and a gross violation of basic human rights. Such perpetrators will be arrested to face the might of the law,” said the Kagiso Police acting station commander, Colonel Peter Mabuso.

