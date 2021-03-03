KZN woman raped by taxi driver and conductor

A 25-year-old woman was dumped in a sugarcane field after she was raped at gunpoint allegedly by a taxi driver and conductor, on Monday.

A passing motorist was flagged down by the hysterical and traumatised woman on the north bound lane of the N2 in the vicinity of Sibaya Casino shortly after the incident.

The motorist then contacted the Reaction Unit South Africa operations centre for urgent assistance.

Head of Reaction Unit South Africa, Prem Balram, said: “Reaction officers and medics were dispatched to the scene and upon arrival, located the hysterical female seated in the emergency lane. She informed a female reaction officer that she runs a stall on Umgeni Road in Durban central. On that morning, she decided to visit her boyfriend in Stanger and boarded a Toyota Hiace taxi.”

ALSO READ: SA’s rape stats highlight the need for urgent action

The driver and conductor assured her that they were proceeding in that direction.

As they left Durban, she questioned the two as to why there were no other passengers in the mini bus. The conductor then placed a cloth over her face and asked her to remain silent.

She was driven to a cane field where both men took turns raping her at gunpoint. They then drove off and left her behind.

ALSO READ: Girl (13) raped after school transport bungle

“The victim added that she wanted to inform her rapists that she was HIV positive but was afraid that they would shoot her. She made her way to the highway where she flagged down a passing motorist, who contacted RUSA for assistance,” he concluded.

This article was republished from Phoenix Sun with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.