Hawks raid Limpopo municipality, seizing laptops and documents

Crime 3 hours ago

Between 2018 and 2029, the beleaguered municipality received a qualified audit opinion from the office of the auditor-general.

Alex Japho Matlala
02 Mar 2021
05:22:49 AM
Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Directorate of Priority Crimes (Hawks) raided the Ba-Phalaborwa local municipality in Limpopo on Friday amid allegations of tender corruption in different projects to the amount of R30 million. Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said during the raid laptops and essential documents were seized. The raid comes in the wake of allegations involving dodgy tenders – including the pool of consulting engineering services providers for infrastructure development projects and the pool for property plant and equipment – for the last three years. Between 2018 and 2029, the beleaguered municipality received a qualified audit opinion from the office of the auditor-general...

