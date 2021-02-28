Crime 28.2.2021 09:01 am

Two police officials killed in Western Cape as shooting escalates in Mitchells Plain

Image for illustration: iStock

In a separate incident, four people were killed on Saturday in Mitchel’s Plain exactly two days after two teenagers were killed in a drive-by shooting.

The Western Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police, Major General Thembisile Patekile has instituted the 72-hour Activation Plan with immediate effect to apprehend those responsible for the death of two police members in Bloekombos outside Cape Town on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the two members were on patrol in Phumla Street in Bloekombos when their vehicle came under fire in an apparent ambush. Both members were killed on the scene and robbed of their official firearms.

The Hawks has since been assigned to investigate the crime, and police have appealed to the public to come forward with information that will assist police to bring the criminals to book,

“Patekile has expressed his sincere condolence to the families of the two fallen members and vowed his support to them during these challenging times,” said Police spokesperson Andre Trout.

In a separate incident, four people were killed on Saturday and one person was left wounded in Mitchells Plain.

It is alleged that unknown suspects opened fire at the group of five and fled the scene on foot.

According to the police the suspects are yet to be arrested. This comes exactly a day after two teenagers were killed in a drive-by shooting in the same area.

“Detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Maureen Street Lost City, Mitchells Plain which left four male victims fatally wounded and one injured. The victims, aged 30, 36, 37, and 64 were shot and killed at close range while a 37-year-old male victim escaped the attack with a gunshot wound.”

Compiled by Siyanda Ndlovu 

