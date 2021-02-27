Eastern Cape reports 2.6% decrease on sexual offences

The Eastern Cape has reported a decrease in crime between October and December 2020.

The province reported a decrease in contact crimes which include murder, sexual offences, assault and robbery.

Murder is the only category that displayed an upward increase of 0,5% with six more cases difference compared with same period last year.

A 2.6% decrease on sexual offences was reported, while a decrease by 80 cases on attempted murder or 12.3% compared to the same time last year was also reported. Common assaults also dropped by 3%, while assault with grievous body harm decreased by 1.1%.

Common robbery declined by 5.2%. Robbery with aggravating circumstances dropped by 13.3%. An overall decrease of 867 counts was noted for the total contact crime category compared with same period last year.

Sexual assault is the only crime that recorded a rise of 16.2% in this category which includes rape, attempted sexual assault and contact sexual assault.

Rape decreased by 2.7%, attempted rape dropped by 30.6% and contact sexual offenses declined by 23.9% while total sexual offences displayed an overall 2.6% decrease with 66 case difference compared to this period last year.

All categories under aggravated robbery which includes carjacking, robbery at residential premises, robbery at non-residential premises, robbery of cash-in-transit and bank robbery depicted decreases except for robbery of cash-in-transit which increased by 14.3% and truck hijackings which increased by 22.9%.

No bank robbery happened in this period.

Theft out of motor vehicles declined by 16.7% and burglary at residential premises dropped by 15.8%.

Theft decreased by at least 716 incidents, while shoplifting recorded a 26.5% decline.

Mthatha remains a cause for concern for the province as these statistics reveal that murders occur mostly in this town, predominantly on weekends

MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe welcomed a notable decrease of crime in the province.

She said during her address: “We must identify places with high crime volumes so that we can engage stakeholders in those affected areas.”

On gender-based violence, she instructed the police to identify stakeholders for strategic support and partnership.

“We have to strengthen our relationships with active gender activists like Mr Petros Majola.”

