Five people shot in Mitchells Plain

Five people have been shot in Maureen Street Lost City, Mitchells Plain.

According to Colonel Andrè Traut, four of the victims, aged 30, 36, 37 and 64, were fatally shot, while the fifth victim, aged 37, was seriously injured.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident on Saturday afternoon.

“It is alleged that unknown suspects opened fire at the group of five and fled the scene on foot. The suspects are yet to be arrested and police are making an appeal to the community to approach us with information by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially,” said Traut.

In another incident in the Western Cape, a 15-year-old girl was killed in gang-related shooting in Grassy Park on Friday night.

“According to reports, the deceased was sitting in front of a house in the street when suspects started shooting randomly. We suspect that she was caught in the crossfire.

“Our swift response led to the arrest of a 24-year-old suspect who is scheduled to make a court appearance in Wynberg on Monday, 01 March 2021 on a charge of murder,” said Traut.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

