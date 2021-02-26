Gauteng man arrested for holding wife and child hostage, threatening to kill them

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for holding his wife and child hostage and threatening to kill them at their home in Palm Ridge, Extension Eight, on February 22.

According to the police reports, it is alleged the 26-year-old acted strangely in the early hours of Monday morning, threatening to kill his wife and the one-month-old baby girl.

Allegedly, the mother managed to run out of the house as the man had a hammer, threatening to kill his baby.

Katlehong South SAPS corporate communications officer Capt Mega Ndobe told Kathorus MAIL police went to the house after they were informed about the incident.

He said the man was not cooperating with the police. He was aggressive and throwing objects that could cause injuries to the police officers.

ALSO READ: Ex-cop sentenced to 16 years for kidnapping, drugs

“The police called negotiators to the scene, but he still did not cooperate. The last option was to involve the Tactical Task Team from Pretoria. It was 10.35am when the Tactical Task Team won their resolution,” said Ndobe.

The baby and mother were taken for medical attention.

The police seized the hammer and registered it in the SAPS 13 as an exhibit. The suspect was arrested on the scene and taken for mental health assessment. The Palm Ridge community was thankful for the work done by the police officials.

This article was republished from Alberton Record with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.