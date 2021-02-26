Police maintain presence in Mitchell’s Plain following fatal shooting of teenagers

Crime 26.2.2021 03:51 pm

Siyanda Ndlovu
Police believe the same shooters were involved in killing two and wounding three.

Police maintained their presence throughout the day on Friday in Mitchell’s Plain following two fatal shootings on the same street.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed and three others aged 14, 16, and 18 were left wounded on the corner of Cadillac and Riley streets in Beacon Valley, Mitchell’s Plain.

While on the scene another call came in that an 18-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his neck on the corner of Cadillac and Austin streets in Beacon Valley.

“The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel,” Traut said.

He said police were still investigating the two cases and believed the perpetrators were the same people.

“According to reports, the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire on the victims. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and the suspects are yet to be arrested,” Traut said.

“Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.”

