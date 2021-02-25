Crime 25.2.2021 08:54 pm

Woman assaulted as suspects ransack farm home in Pretoria

Woman assaulted as suspects ransack farm home in Pretoria

The fence of Jan van der Bank's farm in Hammanskraal, 16 September 2020. Jan's farm is slowly being taken over by illegal intruders that he is unable to prevent from entering his land. The intruders break and even steal sections of his fence regularly. Picture: Jacques Nelles

No arrests have been made yet as the police continues to investigate the incident.

A woman was assaulted and tied up after an unknown number of suspect entered her farm home in Pretoria around 8:00am on Thursday, 25 February 2021.

It is alleged that the attackers ransacked the home located on the Dorstfontein road in Boschkop and loaded a number of household items onto a bakkie after overpowering, assaulting and tying up the woman.

Then the woman managed to raise the alarm after untying herself.

Bethal farm attack

A 45-year-old man, Jan De Jager, and his 78-year-old mother, Willa Joubert, were attacked on their Banklaagte farm just outside Bethal on the R38 on Sunday.

According to information received, De Jager was lured to his farm’s gate by a woman and four men.

When he opened the gate, he was attacked by the men with an iron dropper. They then also attacked Joubert with a hockey stick.

ALSO READ: Farm attacks significantly down while murders rise in 2020 – AfriForum

One attacker had a gun. The attackers ransacked the house and took two firearms and R3,000 cash from a safe.

They also took off in a vehicle belonging to the De Jager family. The vehicle was later found abandoned outside Bethal.

De Jager sustained wounds to her head and needed medical treatment. She was transported to hospital by ER24.

