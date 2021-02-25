Five people nabbed after security guard shot dead in Hillbrow

Five people have been arrested for allegedly gathering illegally and one for discharging a firearm in public following unrest in Hillbrow on Wednesday after a security guard was shot dead the previous night.

In multiple videos shared on social media, groups of men can be seen walking and chanting through Johannesburg’s inner city streets carrying sticks and plastic chairs.

In another video, police vehicles are seen chasing the group.

“It is reported that a group of about 70 people had gathered at the scene where the family of a security guard who was shot and killed in a previous incident, had arrived to perform a cultural ritual.

“Police were alerted to the gathering and random shots being fired and, on arrival at the scene, dispersed the illegal gathering,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

Peters said no injuries were reported.

This is what it has come to#Hillbrow pic.twitter.com/buJARvnEwo — Ntabamlilo (@nhlaka4u) February 25, 2021

In another video shared on social media, the security guard can be seen standing on the side of the road talking to a group of what looks like four people when an unknown person comes from behind and shoots him in the back of the head before firing shots at those who were standing with him.

Meanwhile, Peters dispelled rumours of violence between Zulus and foreigners, saying a voice-note that had been circulating claiming such violence, was fake news.

“This clip has actually been in circulation previously in January 2021.

“Police are, however, on high alert monitoring the area closely to avert any incidents of violence that may erupt as a result of these malicious and untrue reports of violence between nationalities in Hillbrow,” she said.

The five men are due to appear in court on Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.