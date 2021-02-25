Western Cape police launch manhunt after man gunned down in peak traffic

Police launched a manhunt for the suspects who shot and killed a man in Thembalethu yesterday morning, Wednesday 24 February.

The deceased, whose identity has not been released by the police yet, was waiting in peak traffic nearing the Thembalethu bridge in Nelson Mandela Boulevard around 07:20 when several unidentified men surrounded his white Audi, with a CA-registration number plate, and opened fire.

According to an eyewitness George Herald spoke to on the scene, he saw at least six men approaching the road from the direction of Zone 9.

“It all happened very fast. The men had guns. I heard several shots and then they fled on foot and disappeared in the direction of Zone 9 again,” the eyewitness said.

Southern Cape police spokesperson, Sgt Chris Spies, confirmed that several shots were fired, two of which hit the deceased. “Two passengers, a woman and a child, were also in the car and are unharmed.”

The man from Thembalethu, believed to be in his early forties, sustained gunshot wounds to his body and face. He was declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that four assailants, at least one armed with a firearm, approached a white Audi with three occupants,” said Spies.

“A shooting ensued and the driver of the vehicle was hit. The circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation and the motive is yet to be determined.”

On a question if the incident might be taxi-related, Spies said: “Nothing at this stage indicates that the incident is taxi-related, but as I said, we are investigating all possibilities.”

Xolisani Booi, chairperson of the George Community Forum, who was also on the scene, told George Herald journalist Eugene Gunning that as far as he could establish the incident was not taxi-related.

Knowledgeable sources told George Herald that the murder could possibly be related to recent incidents of extortion that have been taking place in the area.

