Transnet employees nabbed for copper theft worth R1.9m

Four suspects have been arrested by the Hawks at the Transnet Infrastructure Freight Rail Koedoespoort depot in Pretoria in connection with the theft of copper worth R1.9 million.

The suspects aged between 32 and 37 are due to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 26 February.

They were arrested on Wednesday, 24 February, says Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“The recent arrests on copper theft allegations emanated from those effected last week in Akasia and Hercules where five suspects were apprehended and have since appeared in court.

“The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in Pretoria conducted an intelligence-driven operation that resulted in the arrests of the four men,” Mulamu said .

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks on Tuesday, 23 February led to the arrest of a 41-year-old suspect.

In a statement police said he was arrested at a property in Table Mountain Street in Shallcross when police ambushed the place.

“Police seized 10 700 capsules of heroin with an estimated street value of more than R214 000. He was charged in dealing in drugs and possession of drugs. He is appearing in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court today,” the statement read.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.