Mother and son survive farm attack near Bethal

Kerry Bird
Bikers' farmer murders protests attended by thousands of people. Photo: Twitter @ILaesecke

The attackers ransacked the house and took two firearms and R3, 000 cash from a safe.

Jan De Jager, 45,  and his 78-year-old mother, Willa Joubert, were attacked on their Banklaagte farm just outside Bethal on the R38 on Sunday.

According to information received, De Jager was lured to his farm’s gate by a woman and four men.

When he opened the gate, he was attacked by the men with an iron dropper.

They then also attacked Joubert with a hockey stick.

One attacker had a gun.

Farm attacks significantly down while murders rise in 2020 – AfriForum

They also took off in a vehicle belonging to the De Jager family.

The vehicle was later found abandoned outside Bethal.

De Jager sustained wounds to her head and needed medical treatment.

She was transported to hospital by ER24.

Police requested anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact W/O Abram Nkonde at 063 239 8358.

This article was republished from Ridge Times with permission 

