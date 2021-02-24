Limpopo man stoned to death for allegedly hacking his son with panga

A community in Noblehoek outside Giyani in Limpopo has been condemned for allegedly stoning to death a father accused of hacking his son to death on Sunday.

According to police Spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapleo, the father allegedly hacked to death his son using a panga.

“The child was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries soon after arrival. The local community were engaged by the incident and subsequently, attacked and stoned to death the father.”

The police in Hlanganani have opened two cases of murder. No arrests have been effected at this stage but police investigations still continue.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Genl Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned the mob justice attack against the 39-year-old father who was accused of murdering his 14-year-old son.

“The brutal nature of these incidents calls for widespread condemnation and communities are urged to work with the police and other relevant authorities to stamp out this scourge of violence,” said Ledwaba.

“We call on all communities to desist from taking the law into their own hands and resorting to extreme violence when faced with challenging situations.”

This article was republished from Review Online with permission

